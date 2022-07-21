BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – It is late July and folks in Southern West Virginia know what that means…

The Friends of Charity Auto Fair is almost here!

Setup for the event is officially underway outside of the Beckley-Raleigh County airport.

The festivities kick off Friday with tasty food, a concert headlined by country star Rodney Atkins on Saturday, and all proceeds going toward this year’s charities, Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.

“Hospice of Southern West Virginia, as well as Brian’s Safehouse of course, are for the community, and we could not do what we do without the support of the community,” said Hospice of Southern West Virginia’s Director of Public Relations Hope Duncan. “So to have them come together to support us in this way, either as sponsorships or just coming through the gate, it means a lot to us. It helps us to continue to do the work that we do.”

And of course it wouldn’t be the friends of charity auto fair without the weekend’s signature event. The car show is the weekend headliner.

The fields outside the airport will be filled with everything from muscle cars to hot rods, and customs to classics.

We spoke to one man who’s bringing out several old military jeeps, some dating as far back as World War II, to show off this weekend.

“We’re coming out here to friends of charity and we’re honoring our veterans by bringing these out so they can show their kids, their grandkids, their great grandkids ‘hey, this is what we used in the war’,” Bill Miller told 59News.

Tickets for admission are available online or at the gates. And tickets for Saturday night’s Rodney Atkins concert are also still available.