BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A local organization helped spread some holiday cheer on Friday, December 9, 2022.

The Friends of Coal Ladies’ Auxiliary held their gift distribution event where they handed out gifts, food and clothes to families in need.

They also gave away items to military families from the West Virginia National Guard. For some service members, this event holds a special place in their hearts. Sergeant First Class Huffman is one service member that cherishes the event.

“Believe it or not, my first year living in West Virginia, this is the organization that got my family through Christmas,” said Huffman. “Sometimes you get emotional thinking about all the good they do for soldiers.”

In total, the event gave relief to more than six hundred families.