Friends of Ronceverte raises money for victims of house fire

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The city of Ronceverte and citizens of Greenbrier County are coming together to help Steve and Margaret Kirk.

The family’s home on Horseshoe Bend Road in Ronceverte caught fire on January 25, 2022. Steve Kirk told 59 News he put a small wood fire out earlier in the night, but it quickly escalated.

“So, I woke up and I told her to wake my daughter up and call 9-1-1 when I knew I could not do anything with it, that is when I said get out,” Kirk said.

Everyone made it out of the house safely, but the family most of their belongings and their house in the fire, causing them to rebuild from the ground up. The Kirks said the community has come together to help them through an impossible experience. Margaret Kirk said her co-workers helped raise $900 towards their family’s needs and regular customers are donating what they can to help her out

“I was definitely shocked, my customers, I have some of the most loyal customers ever,” Kirk said.

Friends of Ronceverte are also doing what they can to help. The Vice President of the local-non profit said the organization was created for exactly this reason – helping community members like the Kirks in their time of need.

“This is a drop off site at Wild Child we also have Masters in Fairlea and in Ronceverte, those are drop off sites they can drop off clothes or household goods or monetary donations but we will get these people back on their feet and get them everything they need, they are special people,” Tanya Hazelwood said.

Donations can be made at any of the drop off locations or online. The organization set up a donation button on their Facebook page and helped share a GoFundMe on behalf of the Kirk family. Hazelwood says the organization will also knock on doors to accept donations in the community on Monday. There is also a PayPal for the Kirk family.