RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — A non-profit in Greenbrier County is planning a family-friendly Halloween event.

Friends of Ronceverte encourages kids to bring their treat bags to collect candy, and dress in costumes for their event Saturday, October 31, 2020. The “Street Scare” will be in front of Wild Child Artworks on Main Street in Ronceverte from 4-8 p.m.

The event leads into Ronceverte’s trick-or-treat times, which is scheduled from 6-8 p.m.