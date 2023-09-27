Daniels, WV (WVNS) — A local attraction in Daniels is back just in time for the Halloween season.

Fright Night officially opens its doors Friday, September 29, 2023 and staff are excited to bring the scares back to southern West Virginia.

The attraction was recently named one of the top haunted attractions in the country according to the Haunted Attraction Association.

This year, Fright Night brings in five haunted themes all in one ticket, including “Ship Wrecked” and “House of Wax.”

Ashley Long, Creative Director for The Resort at Glade Springs, tells 59News this attraction first started 14 years ago after she moved to West Virginia.

“I moved here from Pittsburg and there was nothing around this area worth going to in my opinion. I wanted something big, so I said why not create it. I talked to team members at Glade Springs and they were like yeah, lets try it, and that started my job here,” Long said.

Fright Night takes place every Friday and Saturday night. The 2023 season runs all the way until October 29th.