RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Spooky season is upon us in Southern West Virginia.

The Resort at Glade Springs welcomed the community out to their second Fall Festival. As part of the festival, a light version of Fright Night was held, perfect for families and young kids to enjoy the attraction without any scares.



Ashley Long is the creative director at the Resort. She explained why she put so much into these projects.

“I just love fall and Halloween,” said Long. “And I wanted to give back to the community a fun, family experience at Fright Nights. Of course, families do come to the nighttime Fright Nights. But this is just something a little extra special. The weather is perfect, and we got tons of food vendors out here and everyone seems to be having a great time.”

Along with the food vendors, craft vendors were at the festival, to show off and sell their creations.

Codi Burks, the owner of Burks Bakery and Pastries, said after she heard about the festival, she knew it was a no-brainer.

“This is my very first time, I’m originally from North Carolina so being up here and everything, I moved up here a while back,” said Burks. “This is actually very entertaining because I’ve heard a lot from my husband cause he used to work here.”

While Fright Night Lite is over, there are a lot of opportunities to get in a good scare throughout October.

“Fright Night will be next weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, running Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for the rest of the month,” said Long.

Fright Night West Virginia was voted the top-rated haunted attraction in the state in 2021.