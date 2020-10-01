Fright Nights back at The Resort at Glade Springs

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Fright Nights is back at The Resort at Glade Springs this October.

People will the get to experience the frightening adventure every weekend in October from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Extra safety precautions were added this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Every actor will wear masks and get their temperatures taken. In order to prevent guests from waiting in a large group, staff are using a timed ticketing system this year. Guests will be able to purchase their time slot online and they will receive a text once it’s their turn to enter the attraction.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online.