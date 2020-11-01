Fright Night’s holds less scary version before wrapping up season

DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– While Halloween was last night, Fright Nights at the Resort of Glade Springs gave people one last chance for a fright.

Normally, Fright Night has characters jumping out and scaring you. Creative Director Ashley Long said on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, there were no characters but the sound effects were still there for those who are not fond of haunted houses.

“We’re so proud of our work we want people to come and see it so we thought this would be a great opportunity for people who are enthusiast like myself who want to just take their time and look at the scenes and check them out,” Long said. “Or for those people who are a little bit intimidated by a real fright night they can come out and have a fright night light scare.”

If you were unable to make it to Fright Night, the Resort at Glade Springs will be holding their Fright Before Christmas later this year.