Fright Nights WV ready to welcome Halloween enthusiasts

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — The month of October is almost here which means haunted houses in the area are ready to welcome people for a scare.

The Resort at Glade Springs is in the Halloween spirit. Fright Nights kicks off Friday, October 1, 2021. If you’re brave enough and ready for a scare, there are some new attractions to look forward to.

“This year is bigger and better than ever. We have two brand new haunted attractions that we built,” said Ashley Long, Creative Director at The Resort at Glade Springs.

If you want to check it out but not sure you can handle the darkness, there is an event Sunday, October 10, 2021, perfect for you. “Fright Night Light” is part of the fall festival at Glade. You can walk through the attractions in the daylight without the actors.

If you think you can handle it, lights out is on Halloween. The only light comes from a glowstick as you walk through.

There are five attractions included in the ticket price, you can find them here.