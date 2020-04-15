Frontier Communication files for bankruptcy

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Frontier Communiciations, a major provider for telecommunications in West Virginia, is filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection. The announcement came from the Public Service Commission (PSC) of West Virginia on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

In a letter to the PSC, the Frontier leaders stated the filing will not interrupt and service to residential, business or wholesale consumers. It also stated it will not impact Frontier’s ability to provide voice or data service in the state.

“All Frontier customers need to know that the bankruptcy filing will not affect their service,”: said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “The Commission will be closely monitoring the proceeding to ensure that West Virginians will not see any disruption in service.”

Frontier emphasized to the Commission that it is not going out of business, but in fact was taking these steps to position the company for long term success. It further stressed that the eventual reorganization of Frontier through the bankruptcy process was ultimately expected to improve the company’s financial and operational status and enable Frontier to enhance its services to its customers.