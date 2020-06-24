Fugitive from justice arrested in traffic stop

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man wanted by US Marshalls in Virginia has been arrested in a traffic stop in Milton.

An officer with the Milton Police Department stopped a vehicle June 23, 2020, for an alleged equipment violation. During the traffic stop, an officer said he allegedly smelled marijuana in the vehicle.

Another officer arrived to assist at the scene, and both individuals were removed from the vehicle. Officer says license checks revealed both individuals having surrendered their licenses.

Officers also learned the passenger if the vehicle, Derrick Clark, 29, of Huntington, was a wanted fugitive by the U.S. Marshals out of Arlington, Virginia for heroin distribution.

Police also say they found a pistol with an extended magazine owned by Clark in the vehicle.

Clark was arrested as a fugitive from justice as well as on a new charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He was taken to the Western Regional Jail and is pending arraignment.