Funding approved for new Alderson Elementary School

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Exciting news for elementary school students, families, and staff in Alderson!

The West Virginia School Building Authority awarded $8 million to renovate the Alderson Community Center. The building is set to become the new Alderson Elementary School.

Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver said this is not the end of the community center. He said the two properties will swap.

“Our teachers are some of the best. I’ll put our education in Alderson up against anywhere else in the state. Our teachers care. Our administration cares. Our principal cares,” Copenhaver said. “These educators deserve a showpiece and they’re about to get it. This is going to be an unbelievable community centered school.”

Copenhaver said all of the history inside the community center now remain. He added the Greenbrier County Board of Education is matching the SBA’s funding with $3 million making this an $11 million project.