Fundraiser held to raise money for leukemia patient

SMOOT, WV (WVNS)– Two local organizations came together on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 to raise money for Izzy Barnes. The Smoot Ruritan Club and the Patriot Motorcycle Club held a spaghetti dinner at the Smoot Volunteer Fire Department.

5-year-old Izzy was recently diagnosed with Leukemia. Steven Tincher with the Patriot Motorcycle Club said both organizations wanted to do something special for her and her family.

“You know I couldn’t imagine being a parent and having to deal with that and a 5-year-old let alone what she is dealing with and battling,” Tincher said. “With all that’s going on it makes you feel pretty good that people still want to get out and help other people.”

They raised over $10,000 for Izzy and her family.