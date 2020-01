BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Funeral arrangements for a long-time bishop in Mercer County are announced.

Bishop Clarence Moore passed away January 1, 2020. He served the congregation at the Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church in Bluefield for 67 years.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 beginning at 6p.m. A Homegoing Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00a.m. Both services will be held at the church.