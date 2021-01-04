Funeral service for fallen Senior Airman in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Funeral arrangements have been set for West Virginia Air National Guard Senior Airman Logan Young, according to the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s office.

Young was a Military Authority Fire Fighter at the 167th Airlift Wing. He died battling a fire Sunday, Dec. 28 in Kearneysville. He joined the Air National Guard in 2018 after serving in the Air Force for seven years, the office said.

The WV Fire Marshal Facebook page says Young’s funeral will take place on Thursday, Jan. 7 with visitation scheduled for 10 a.m. and the service beginning at 4 p.m at Victory Church in Winchester, Virginia.

Officials say church parking is limited to two units each from 167th Fire Department, VAMC, Berkeley County Fire Department, Martinsburg Fire Department, Jefferson County Co. 2-3-4, Berkeley County Ambulance Authority, and Berryville John H. Enders.

Other apparatus may park temporarily at the Church to pay their respects at the viewing but must move to the staging location at the Fellowship Bible Church in Winchester. Units must be at the staging location by 3 p.m., according to the fire marshal’s office. The Fredrick County Sheriff’s Department will assign units to location procession.

Any Honor Guards attending need to contact with Assistant Chief Brue Chrisman or T.Sgt Rppenthal on arrival at church.

For any information, please contact (304)-582-5921.