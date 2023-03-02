CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS)– Two Wyoming County high schools are in danger of losing a valuable program due to a lack of funding.

The Future Leaders Program class at Wyoming East and Westside could possibly be canceled next year because of it, which will directly impact current and future students.

The program is offered by the West Virginia National Guard, but is funded internally inside the individual counties.

For Wyoming East and Westside High Schools, it takes at least $160,000 to fully fund both programs for a year – but thanks to cuts in grant funding, it only has half of the funds needed for both programs.

Students said losing the program would be a huge setback. One senior in particular, Keisha Holstein, said the program inspired her to join the National Guard and she would be devastated to lose it.

Students also said they learn real life skills through the program, including how to pay bills, do taxes, budget, and help with public service projects like participating in veterans events.

Sophomore MaKayla Browning added that the program has helped her excel in her personal life and teaches her valuable knowledge she will use as an adult.

“It teaches me how to be responsible,” said Browning. “It teaches me that I will need to be prepared for this stuff as I get older.”

The Future Leaders Program is turning to the Wyoming County Commission at their meeting on March 16 for any additional funding available.

They plan to petition the three town councils in the county for additional help as well.