Future of medical cannabis addressed at Mercer County Commission meeting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Medical cannabis was up for discussion at Tuesday’s Mercer County County commission meeting.

Commissioners said they will not take any action for or against medical marijuana. They said it is up to the board of health to make sure any future dispensary would follow zoning laws.

CEO Joseph Baisden was in attendance as a representative from Appalachian Heritage Cannabis. They are hoping to open a dispensary in the old AirGas building on Country Girl Road.

“We have to apply for a license and there’s a 60 day wait period before we find out if we get it, ” Baisden said. “If we get it we’ll start the build out and hopefully begin dispensary sales.”

Two of the commissioners, Greg Puckett and Gene Buckner, did oppose that plan.

“There’s a very rare circumstance where that will be beneficial,” Puckett argued. “I think through the legalization method and through what we’ve done in the state, it’s breeding an opportunity for additional addiction and additional problems in a designated area of the community. “

Zoning laws include that a dispensary needing to be 1,000 feet from a church or school.