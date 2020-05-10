GameStop in Mercer Mall closed for good

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The GameStop in Mercer Mall announced they will be closing their doors for good in a Facebook post on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

The post reads:

This will be the last post for this page. I also hope this answers any questions that may follow our closing. Thank you all for making the 1st video game store location in Southern WV a wonderful place. Thank you for all of the memories as an employee and more so as an customer. For many of us this was the original location for your video game needs. Thank you to all the employess throughout the years that made this place special. And thank you to all the customers that let us stay here as long as we did. Mercer Mall GameStop Facebook Post

As of now there has not been any word on an exact reason for the closure.