Gardening season affected by above average rainfall in southern WV

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The above average rain fall is wreaking havoc on those who enjoy planting in the spring. West Virginia University Agricultural Extension Agent, David Richmond, said the rain can cause fungus to grow on plants.

“We get into problems with diseases, like fungal leaf spot and roots rots to where the seeds rot in the ground before they ever germinate,” Richmond said.

Richmond said a lot of plants have not started producing fruit because of the over saturated grounds. He also said they are about two weeks behind on being able to put plants in the ground.

“Ideally, most of our people are starting to get most of their crops out Mid-May and it was the first of June,” Richmond said. “June 1st, June 7th most people got all their crops in the ground and then that’s when they rain set in.”

It is not just vegetable gardens suffering through the rain; Richmond said normally in June farmers are starting to harvest hay, but this year that is not the case.

“We just can’t get the weather to get the hay cut,” Richmond said. “So they hay is ready to be cut, traditionally, you need for traditional dry hay production, you need three rain free days in a row and we can not get that right now.”

Richmond said farmers are hoping for three to four consecutive dry days to get harvesting back on track.