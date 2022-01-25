Gas prices continue to rise, what is the cause?

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Gas prices are up nearly a full dollar higher than they were this time last year.

Triple A reports the national average of $3.33 per gallon is five cents higher than a month ago, and 94 cents higher than this time last year.

Gas in West Virginia is a little cheaper than the national rate, but still high at $3.20 per gallon. That’s 83 cents more per gallon than this time last year.

Lori Weaver Hawkins of AAA, said rising oil prices are mostly to blame for drivers paying more at the pump.

“So the big question is: why is this happening?” Weaver Hawkins asked. “So there are a couple of things at play but the biggest one is the price of oil. The price of oil is still at about 85 dollars a barrel.”

Weaver Hawkins said oil production went down at the start of the pandemic, causing a rise in prices. However, now that more people are hitting the roads again, demand for oil has gone back up, but oil production has still not reached back to pre-pandemic levels.