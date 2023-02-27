GHENT, WV (WVNS) — We’re finally starting to see a slight relief at the pumps in West Virginia. According to Triple-A, the average price of gas is $3.29, 15 cents less compared to last month.

Of course, not every part of the Mountain State is so lucky to see decreased gas prices. For many people, a drop in gas prices isn’t going to do much to help alleviate price increases elsewhere.

“Everything else is going up so much, what’s 15 cents going to make on a dollar in a gallon,” said Wallace Maynard, a resident of Cool Ridge. “If it was 15 cents here and 15 cents on everything else, you might notice the difference.”

West Virginia’s average is 10 cents lower than the national average of $3.39