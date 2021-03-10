Gas prices jump up across West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you need to fill up your gas tank, you may want to do so sooner rather than later.

People across West Virginia experienced a jump in gas prices recently. In some places, it is nearly $3 a gallon.

Andrew Johnston drives through Lewisburg from Maryland a few times a week. He said since gas prices increased, it now costs him $50 to fill up his tank.

“The cost of living is going up but the minimum isn’t going anywhere,” Johnston said. “It’s a struggle.”

Johnston said gas prices in Lewisburg are about 10 cents cheaper than Maryland, and about 20 cents cheaper than Beckley. While he wants to fill his tank less, he likes to drive, so he will keep paying the high prices for fuel.