BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With gas prices steadily decreasing, more people are getting on the road to visit their families for the big holiday weekend.

59News spoke to some people on the road who said the price of gas never influenced their travel decisions. As COVID-19 cases decline across the region, they are prioritizing family and said Easter is the perfect holiday to do so.

“We are desperate to go on vacation so it does not really matter what the gas prices are,” Mark Wiley said.

“It is definitely important that we are able to spend time with family because we have not gotten to do Easter with them because of the COVID stuff,” Katherine Heatwole said.

Around Beckley gas prices are now falling under four dollars per gallon, a big change from just a few weeks ago.