GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Many people are seeing gas prices jump up at stations throughout our area.

Several gas stations saw gas prices increase by as much as 20 cents, bringing the price of gas close to $3.50.

The increase is happening at stations in Raleigh and Mercer counties.

However, according to Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA, the increase in price is not indicative of the actual state average.

“Actually, West Virginia is right around $3.25 on average across the state,” said Hawkins. “That’s just up 7 cents on the week and it’s up just 6 cents on the month. A year ago, we were looking at about 5 cents less than what we’re seeing today.”

Hawkins added the increase can be the result of several reasons, from the use of different marketing companies between stations to one station buying gas wholesale at a lower rate compared to other stations.