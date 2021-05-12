Gas questions answered: where does your fuel come from?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Over the weekend, Colonial Pipeline announced it was the victim of a cyberattack, causing them to halt all pipeline operations. The 5,500 mile pipeline system moves fuel to most states on the East Coast. While many states on the East Coast are affected by the shutdown, Traci Nelson, President of the WV Oil Marketers and Grocers Association, said West Virginia is not one of them.

“It should not be affecting us, we get very little fuel from the Colonial Pipeline. We get most of our fuel from the Plantation Pipeline,” Nelson said. “The problem we’re seeing here is people are panicking and they are hoarding gasoline. They’re going and buying gas when they don’t need it or bringing in containers, and filling them up and when they do that they are creating the shortages and the outages at these stations.”

Nelson said there are a couple stations out of gas, but it is nothing to panic about because there is no shortage.

“It’s just a transportation and infrastructure issue. It’s taking us longer to get the fuel to the stations because they are waiting in long lines to fill up and all of that,” Nelson said.

59 News spoke with people who live in southern West Virginia. Rachael Gravely said she has never seen lines this long for gas.

“I ended up having to pay, I normally only pay like $20 to fill up my car, I had to pay $23 for half a tank of gas because I had to get Supreme because it was already all sold out,” Gravely said.

Nelson said gas is continuously being delivered to West Virginia. She said if you do not need to get gas, there is no need to rush to the pumps.