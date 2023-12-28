DALLAS (WMBD) — GasBuddy’s 2024 outlook for fuel prices had some good news for drivers on Thursday.

According to GasBuddy, after two years of above-average gas prices, drivers can expect to see lower gasoline and diesel prices in the coming year. The national average is expected to drop from $3.51 a gallon to $3.38 a gallon.

“As 2023 fades away, I’m hopeful those $5 and $6 prices for gasoline and diesel will also fade into memory,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The global refining picture continues to improve, providing more capacity and peace of mind that record-setting prices will stay away from the pump in 2024.”

Some of the highlights from the report include:

Gas prices still could fall below a national average of $3 per gallon this winter before starting to rise in late February, getting close to $4 per gallon as summer approaches, then mildly declining into summer, with hurricane season presenting uncertainty in late summer.

Americans are expected to spend a combined $446.9 billion on gasoline in 2024. Average yearly spending per household will fall to an estimated $2,407, down 2% from 2023, and over 12% less compared to 2022.

Memorial Day will be the priciest 2024 holiday at the pump, with the national average price of gasoline expected to be $3.56-$4.04 per gallon on the holiday.

Electric vehicles (EVs) and the 2024 presidential election have the potential to impact fuel prices in the year ahead, with a potential slowdown in the EV transition at stake.

The price of diesel is also expected to fall from 2023 prices.

The full outlook is available here.