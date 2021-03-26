Gauley Bridge Chief of Police, Fayette County woman charged with child sex trafficking

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man and woman from Fayette County were arrested and charged with sex trafficking a 17-year-girl. Larry Clay, 57, and Kristen Naylor-Legg, 28, are both facing federal charges in connection to the incident.

According to Lisa Johnston, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of WV, it happened two separate times in June 2020. Clay allegedly paid Naylor-Legg $50 to have sex with the victim. At the time, Clay was an employee of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Chief of Police for the Gauley Bridge Police Department.

During the first incident, Clay reportedly stayed in his Gauley Bridge Police uniform the entire time. The second encounter allegedly happened inside the old Gauley Bridge High School, which is only accessible to a limited number of people. Court documents state Naylor-Legg was present during both sexual encounters between Clay and the victim.

Investigators retrieved DNA evidence from the room where the second incident reportedly took place.

Clay and Naylor-Legg were both detained. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for March 31, 2021. If convicted, they each face at least 10 years and up to life in prison.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the West Virginia State Police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department are conducting the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald is handling the prosecution.