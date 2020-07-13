Gauley season will go on as planned despite COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Gauley season will still on as planned this fall.

Starting the weekend after Labor Day, thrill seekers of all levels will flood the Mountain State to enjoy the upper and lower Gauley. There are 22 release dates from Summersville lake to build up water to perfect levels.

Even during a pandemic, Lisa Stader, the Director of Visit Southern West Virginia, is hopeful to get a lot of rafters down the river this year.

“We’re excited about Gauley season. We always are and this year is no different. It gives people an opportunity to get outdoors, get on a different river. So we’re hoping, we’re very hopeful for a fantastic, successful, uneventful Gauley season,” Strader said.



Strader also said single boating is a great opportunity for those who have concerns about social distancing. This year’s Gauley season begins the weekend of September 11, 2020 and ends the weekend of October 18, 2020.

