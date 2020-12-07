GEHS goes virtual until Dec. 9, 2020

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier East High School is going virtual until Wednesday, Dec. 9 due to a positive COVID-19 case within the school.

The remote learning period will allow for contact tracing and additional sanitization. All extra-curricular and athletic activities are canceled through the ninth.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices. This includes wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing, hand washing, and cleaning protocols regularly.