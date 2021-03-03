GEHS Senior signs National Letter of Intent

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — It is that time of year when athletes start committing to play at the next level. For one local student, that time came on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Greenbrier East Senior Jordan Mize signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball for Glenville State University. He said the recruiting process was challenging during the pandemic, but he was able to find a home within Glenville State.

“I’m just exited to get started and show what I can do at the college level,” Mize said. “I’ve had the opportunity to play a couple of collegiate teams before, so I’ve gotten the opportunity to see what it’s like to play college. I’m just excited to see how I perform at the next level.”

Mize added he would not be where is today if it were not for his coaches, friends, and family.