CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Election Day is coming up Tuesday, November 8, 2022 and we are all ready and eager to vote. Read the following checklist of questions to find out more about election information and what voters need to know.

When is the voter registration deadline?

In-person: Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By mail: Received by Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Online: Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Is absentee/mail-in voting available to all voters?

No. It is not available to all voters.

When is the absentee/mail-in ballot request deadline?

In-person: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By mail: Received by Wednesday, November 2, 2022

When is the absentee/mail-in ballot return deadline?

In-person: Monday, November 7, 2022

By mail: Postmarked by Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Is early voting available to all voters?

Yes. Early voting is available to all voters.

What are the early voting start and end dates?

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 to Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

When are polls open on Election Day?

Polls on Election Day will be open from 6:30 A.M. to 7:30 P.M.

For more information and to check out what’s on your ballot, please click here.