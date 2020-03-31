Generation New River Gorge staff work to finish mural to brighten up community during COVID-19 pandemic

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – An organization in Fayette County is using artwork to lift the spirits of people in their community during this trying time.

Due to the stay at home order, staff with Generation New River Gorge, like regional manager Olivia Morris, have more time to paint a mural on the front of The Fayette Tribune’s Oak Hill building.

They originally started painting in the fall, but took a break during the winter months. Morris hopes the colorful view will make people who drive by, and staff at Plateau Medical Center across the street, smile.

“With all of the gloominess right now, Generation New River Gorge just wants to make sure that everybody who’s working really hard behind the scenes has something happy, and colorful, and vibrant to brighten up their day,” Morris said.

She added they do not have a definite completion date for this mural at the moment, but it should be done very soon.