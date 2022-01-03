Generator Safety: Preventing carbon monoxide poisoning in your home

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Generators can be essential for keeping the power on in your home after a hard-hitting winter storm, but the popular alternative power source also poses a risk to your safety.

Generators can emit carbon monoxide, an odorless gas that can cause death. The Princeton Fire Department recommends keeping the generator outside and away from any doors, windows or vents to prevent any risk of emitting harmful gas in your home.

“You should take it seriously because we’ve seen people die of carbon monoxide poisoning and these are people that have used it for years and think they are safe and then all of a sudden you have death,” Jonathon Franklin said.

Carbon monoxide gas can not be seen or smelled. Franklin recommends purchasing a carbon monoxide detector to prevent exposure to the gas and testing the batteries frequently.