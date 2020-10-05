Georgia couple arrested on charges of dealing drugs in Greenbrier County

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A traffic stop in Greenbrier County lands two people from Georgia in jail. Deputies pulled the car over on the James River Kanawha Turnpike near Rainelle, WV on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

The stop happened around 4:30 p.m. That is when a K-9 unit indicated there were drugs in the car. A search turned up 275 pills hidden in several locations around the vehicle. The suspects told investigators the pills were Fentanyl.

Michael Nathan Adkins, 28, and Jessica Lipsey, 26, both of Clayton, Georgia are charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance. They were arraigned in front of a Greenbrier County Magistrate and taken to the Southern Regional Jail.