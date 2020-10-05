Georgia couple arrested on charges of dealing drugs in Greenbrier County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A traffic stop in Greenbrier County lands two people from Georgia in jail. Deputies pulled the car over on the James River Kanawha Turnpike near Rainelle, WV on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

The stop happened around 4:30 p.m. That is when a K-9 unit indicated there were drugs in the car. A search turned up 275 pills hidden in several locations around the vehicle. The suspects told investigators the pills were Fentanyl.

Michael Nathan Adkins, 28, and Jessica Lipsey, 26, both of Clayton, Georgia are charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance. They were arraigned in front of a Greenbrier County Magistrate and taken to the Southern Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News