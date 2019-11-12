Get in holiday spirit at Lewis House

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Friends of the Lewis House in Oak hill are getting into the holiday spirit.

They are busy decorating and getting ready for the Christmas season. Members of the community can get into the holiday spirit, too. The Friends of the Lewis House is hosting the annual Christmas Bazaar.

Barbra Hickman is the President of the Lewis House. She encouraged everyone to stop by.

“We would love for people to come in and just browse around, whether they’re buying or not, so that they can see what we have,” Hickman said.

The Christmas Bazaar is open on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from November 15 to November 16. The Lewis House is located at 214 Main St in Oak Hill.