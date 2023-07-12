BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley artists are getting their time in the spotlight.

Friday, July 14, 2023, kicks off the Beckley Area Art Foundation’s 5th annual BEX Art Week. The week includes around 50 events for artists and art enthusiasts alike to enjoy.

The president of BEX art week, Saja Montague, said she believes this is an important event for the local community.

“I mean, this is I think, the first arts week in Beckley’s history so it’s nice that we got to keep it going through the pandemic and come out the other side for our 5th year,” Montague said.

She also said that there will be plenty of workshops thanks to funding from the Beckley Area Foundation. Those workshops will only cost attendees $10 and will allow prospective artists to try something new.

BEX Art Week will be run from July 14 through the 22nd.