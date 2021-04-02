Get rid of old tires in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County agencies are sticking to their spring cleaning.
Josh Parks, Mercer County Litter Control Officer, said the event on Friday, April 2, 2021, is for county residents who are looking to clean up their land and recycle.
“It’s basically just a community service that the Mercer County Commission and the West Virginia Department of Environment Protection provides. It’s basically just a free tire take back for community residents,” said Parks.
Parks said the limit is 10 tires per person. He said if you missed today, they have a free tire day the first of every month March through November.