WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — West Virginia is forming a united front against the selling of human beings with its Businesses Against Trafficking program.

Secretary of State Mac Warner will send stickers to any business that signs up.

Those can be stuck on any surface a potential victim might see…and secretly call for help.

With 140,000 companies re-registering with the state every year, Warner says just imagine how many highway traffickers could be stopped in their tracks.

“You’ve got I-70 that’s going right through here. Think of the amount of traffic going through. Somebody may stop at a Cabela’s or a rest stop somewhere…That sticker might be the one thing that attracts someone’s attention, either a victim to say, yes, there are people out there ready to help them, or the public at large to say, here are the signs.” Mac Warner, West Virginia Secretary of State

He also wants parents to teach their children the hand signal to call for help silently.

It’s a fist with a thumb inside.

Your company can become a Business Against Trafficking in West Virginia here.