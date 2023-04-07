GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Snowshoe Mountain’s Raven Golf Club will be hosting the Snowshoe Foundation Golf Tournament in early June.

According to Snowshoe, this event will take place on June 9, 2023, where a four-person best of all tournament fundraiser will be in full swing. If you don’t have a four-person team, don’t worry. They will accommodate parties of one, two or three players.

Regardless of if you don’t win, you will be contributing to the quality of life by supporting health, human services, education, recreation, arts, culture, and environmental programs through the Snowshoe Foundation.

Whether or not your skill is up to par, if you enjoy the game of golf this will be the perfect way to get your golf season into full swing.

For more information on tournament registration, or general tournament info, visit Snowshoe Foundation Golf Tournament.