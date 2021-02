WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — If you like walking, running, sprinting, jogging or any of the above mark your calendars for Saturday, May 8, 2021.

The Greenbrier Half Marathon is coming back to America’s Resort for its fifth year. If a half marathon seems a bit too long for you, The Greenbrier also offers a 10K and a 5K.

The half marathon costs $119, the 10K costs $99 and the 5K costs $89. After your run, you can treat yourself to a trip to the spa or visit the designer boutiques.