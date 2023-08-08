GHENT, WV (WVNS)– School is right around the corner, and families in Ghent, West Virginia have already been using back-to-school prices to buy gifts and essential items for children in need worldwide.

Samaritan’s Purse is an international relief organization that runs the project Operation Christmas Child. For this project, Ghent residents collected school supplies, personal care items and fun toys to pack in shoeboxes. These shoeboxes are then sent to children in more than 170 countries and territories around the world.

For many children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they ever receive. Each shoe box not only helps children with items they need for their education, but supports their everyday life.

“A simple shoebox gift made a profound impact in my own life as a 13-year-old girl growing up in communist Romania. The brand new items in my shoebox were like a splash of color in my black and white world—and a direct answer to a specific prayer. This experience showed me God saw me and heard my prayers. A gift given with no strings attached can make a tangible and eternal impact–even opening the door of a child’s heart to accept the love of God in a personal way.” Izabella McMillion, Speakers Bureau Manager, Operation Christmas Child

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children. This year, Operation Christmas Child will celebrate its 30th year of ministry.

The best part is that anyone can pack a shoebox and participate in the project. To learn details on specific packing requirements, click here.

Participants who prefer the convenience of online shopping can also browse here to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, and then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

During National Collection Week (Nov. 13–20, 2023), Samaritan’s Purse will collect the gift-filled shoeboxes at more than 4,500 drop off locations in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Nearly 540,000 volunteers worldwide—with more than 220,000 of those in the U.S.—are involved in collecting, shipping and distributing shoebox gifts.

More than 10.5 million shoebox gifts were collected globally in 2022, with 9.3 million from the U.S. alone. In 2023, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.