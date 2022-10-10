CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s statewide seat belt enforcement mobilization began October 7, 2022 and continues through October 23. West Virginia law enforcement officers will be out in full force, ticketing seat belt violators who are caught traveling without a buckled seat belt.

The tighter enforcement is a part of Operation Crash Reduction. The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are teaming up for the operation. Delaware, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia are all participating in Operation Crash Reduction.

These states are all in a region that sees some of the nation’s highest numbers of traffic crash-induced fatalities. According to NHTSA, from 2015-2019, this specific set of states had 885 fatal crashes in the first half of October. This is the highest number of fatal crashes for the first 15 days of any month during this same time period. In fact, from 2015 to 2019, October was the most likely month for fatal crashes to occur.

As the holiday weekend nears, the GHSP is reminding all drivers of the importance of correct seat belt use and other safe driving practices. Not only is it the law in every participating state, but buckling up provides the best defense against injury or death in a crash. This regional campaign runs from October 7 through October 10, and its purpose is to save lives and prevent injuries due to traffic crashes. West Virginia’s campaign continues until October 23.

“For several years now, we have had this troubling trend in this East Coast region. We know that speed, distraction, and impairment are the root causes of most of the crashes in these states. However, seat belt and child safety seat use are your primary sources of protection in crashes caused by a speeding, impaired, or distracted driver.” Stephanie Hancock, NHTSA Regional Administrator

“We know that these types of crashes typically occur around national holidays such as Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Thanksgiving. However, we were surprised to learn that over the past five years, more fatal crashes occurred in these states on the upcoming heavily traveled holiday weekend than during more highly traveled holidays like Thanksgiving or Memorial Day weekend. That is why we are working with NHTSA and law enforcement agencies in West Virginia to remind everyone to drive safely and buckle up during the holiday weekend.” Bob Tipton, GHSP Director

Nationally, 45% of all front-row passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in 2019 were unrestrained, but 58% of those killed in back seats were unrestrained.