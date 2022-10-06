TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — According to police reports, a girl originally from Virginia was reported missing from her home in Spring Valley, California since September 22, 2022. She has not been seen or heard from since her disappearance.

Alena Mitchem, who also goes by “Gracie” is 15 years old. Her birthday is December 29, 2006. She is white with a height of 5 feet and 4 inches, weighing 155 pounds.

Alena has green eyes and naturally brown hair, which was dyed green when she was last seen.

If you have any information regarding her disappearance, you are urged to call 911 immediately.

You can also contact 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE LOST), San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (California) at 1-858-565-5200, and The RAD Movement at 619-904-0840. You can also contact the Tazewell County Virginia Sheriff’s Office at (276) 988-5966.

59News is working with both the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and Tazewell County VA Sheriff’s Department to provide the most up to date information.

