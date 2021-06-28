Girl Scouts from across the country gather at ACE Adventure Resort for Girl Fest

Oak Hill, WV (WVNS) — Girl Scouts from all over the country are getting a taste of adventure at ACE Adventure Resort this week. The goal: to provide girl scouts an unforgettable week of adventure.

Marissa Fox is a troop leader. She said she hopes her scouts take this as a learning experience.

“Try new things, test their boundaries, build some confidence, maybe give them ideas of things that they can do on their own later on in life,” said Fox.

For Scouts, this week represents an opportunity to expand beyond their hometown troops.

“One of the really special things about girl scouts is the sisterhood and the opportunity to be with girls from all over the nation,” said Beth Casey; CEO Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. “We have girls from Alaska, New York, Florida and parts in between, and the chance for the cultural exchange between girls is really powerful.”

For Kaydee Martin, the experience has been eye opening.

“You realize you’re not the only Girl Scout, there’s more than just West Virginia to rely on,” said Martin.

For scouts from other parts of the country, staff at ACE Adventure hope the experience encourages more out of state visitors to see West Virginia.

“Go home, I hope, and let folks know how amazing West Virginia is and that they should come visit us here as well,” said Haynes Mansfield; Director of Marketing at ACE Adventure Resort.