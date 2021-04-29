Giving Day at local college helps students reach their full potential

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Thursday is a big day for students at Bluefield College. College is not always an option for students financially, so today’s giving day is meant to help those who otherwise would not be able to attend.



Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Joshua Cline, said more than 50 percent of students are eligible for tuition assistance.

“Today’s our annual giving day. It’s our big fundraising day for student scholarships in the spring. It’s really important because it makes college a realistic goal for a lot of our students,” said Cline.



Cline said there’s also a local component to Giving Day. For every $50 donation given, gift cards will be given to students for a local business in the area. He said this will allow students to get out into the community, and potentially start their own businesses and stay in the area post graduation.