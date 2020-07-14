Glen Morgan man killed at Kentucky surface mine

JACKSON, KY (AP) – Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a West Virginia man at a surface mine in eastern Kentucky. The announcement was made on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Police said in a statement their investigation found Dale Cassel Jr., 41, of Glen Morgan was operating a piece of mining equipment at a surface mine in Breathitt County when he lost control of the vehicle. Cassel was thrown from the vehicle when it went over an embankment.

The incident happened the week of July 6. Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson pronounced Cassel dead at the scene.