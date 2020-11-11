Glenwood Lake to undergo renovations

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The lake at Glenwood Park could be undergoing some changes soon.

During a Mercer County Commission meeting on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, commissioners discussed a plan to dredge up the lake. Commissioner Bill Archer said the lake needs to be drained, dredged, and refilled. He said there is too much sediment at the bottom of the lake. Archer said the 50-year-old dam on the lake will also be torn down and replaced.

Archer said they are hoping these improvements will help make Glenwood Park a tourist attraction for the county. There is no date set for when work will begin on the lake.

