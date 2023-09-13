Wednesday will be a day of transition as we kick out the cold front that brought showers to many of us Tuesday. Behind the front enough moisture is trapped along the WV mountains to allow a sprinkle or two but many of us will remain dry. A cool and damp day otherwise as temps struggle into the upper 60s for highs.

As clouds clear, we’ll see a chilly overnight as temps fall fast after sunset and settle in the mid to upper 40s for most with the exception for the deeper valleys and higher terrain seeing the low 40s.

Thursday fall is here as we enjoy a sunshine filled day. Northwest winds funnel more cold air in as highs only make the mid to upper 60s by the late afternoon. This is where things get tricky for those hoping for a few more weeks in their growing season. Hardy plants will be fine but those more sensitive will need some help in our higher elevations. Most of us will see lows in the low 40s keeping gardens safe, for now.

Friday is a cold and chilly start with temps in the 40s and we don’t warm up very fast. 50s by mid mornings with just the mid to upper 60s by the late afternoon. Clear skies keeps the sunshine around which will feel nice, but in the shade, we’ll certainly have that fall crisp feel. Temps tumble again after sunset and settle into the low to mid 40 for many.

Saturday is as fall day through and through. Plenty of sunshine, blue skies, and temps struggling to reach the low 70s. The mountains will struggle their way to the upper 60s. At least we’re still running dry which is good news a fall festival season kicks off.

Sunday is a dry day to start with sunshine and a few clouds building in. Highs once again reach the low 70s after a cool morning. Clouds thicken late into the evening with a few showers expected before midnight onward. Lows are helped a little with the blanket of cloud cover as we work our way down to the low 50s.

Monday pre-dawn, a few isolated showers can be expected but we eventually clear up by mid-morning. The cool start with temps in the 50s does turn out fairly nice in the afternoon as we work our way into the low 70s. A crisp fall day to go with the trend of the last few days.

Tuesday is dry with sunshine but the chilly air is hanging tough. Morning temps in the upper 40s and low 50s only warm into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon. Still a few degrees below average.

In your extended forecast, we look to run cooler than average by a few degrees in the low 70s for that fall feel. Summer only has a week left and it looks like we’ll be spending that week enjoying a fall preview. Typically September and October are fairly dry months for our region and we look to stay below to rainfall averages here too with several dry day set for late September.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy. Stray sprinkle then slow clearing PM. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Cool & sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Fall Friday Preview. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s / low 70s.

SATURDAY

Sunny & Cool. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY

AM sunshine, Late PM Showers. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

Sct. showers off and on early. Highs in the low70s

TUESDAY

Cooler, sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Crisp start, cool afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunny & near average. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine & cool. Highs in the 70s.