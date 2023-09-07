Thursday morning a few scattered showers greet us out the door so don’t forget the umbrellas. As our cold front marches through the region, expect a few downpours and eventually a rumble or two as we enter the afternoon. Showers are scattered in nature with some dry time between each round, however, the near gloomy day with mostly cloudy skies keep temps a touch cool the previous days in the upper 70s for most with some low 80s peppered towards the west.

While severe weather isn’t a high risk, a storm or two could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Most of the severe weather risk is outside our region but close enough to keep in mind.

Thursday evening, after sunset, showers begin to fade for a steamy but quiet overnight. Clouds will be stubborn keeping temps mild in the upper 60s. Expect a damp feel to the night and patchy valley fog early morning.

Friday starts dry with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers build late morning with most holding off until the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder roam the region Friday late afternoon and early evening which may slow down your evening commute. With our cold front just towards the east, cooler air begins to filter in keeping temps in the mid to upper 70s for most.

Saturday our cold front looks to stall out along the eastern seaboard keeping shower chances alive and well, especially for our mountain counties. There will be some dry time, especially in the morning through early afternoon, but once showers start, there won’t be much of a break through the evening hours. Showers will fade after sunset for most but our eastern mountains will hold on to a few sprinkles through the overnight. Highs struggle to reach the mid 70s

Sunday our stalled front continues to fling showers our way with most of the activity confined to our eastern state line. Western counties will fare a bit better with more dry time but expect a shower or two to interrupt your outdoor afternoon plans. For the mountains, expect a cool day in the low 70s while those towards the west inch closer to the mid 70s.

Monday we look to bring back a little more sunshine to allow us to dry out. Expect a muggy damp feel to the morning however, we’ll see improving conditions as drier air filters in throughout the day. Highs are near average in the mid 70s for most.

Tuesday features a few morning sprinkles before a lull for the morning hours. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temps cool in the upper 70s. Some sunshine is expected for the afternoon but a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out.

Wednesday is a stormy day with a cold front expected which looks to bring scattered showers early in the day followed by scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. Temps will rise into the 70s before cooler air filters in behind the front. It’ll be a day to watch for the potential of a couple strong storms.

TROPICS UPDATE: Hurricane Lee is now a building Category 1 hurricane in the Central Atlantic with 80mph winds as of 10am, Thursday, September 7th. The storm is expected to grow quickly to Category 4, Major Hurricane status this weekend. Long range forecasts look to keep Lee out to sea but high uncertainty of when it will make a turn north means those with family or vacation plans in or around the Eastern Seaboard will certainly want to keep a close eye on Lee for indirect impacts.

In your extended we look to feel a little more like fall as we get closer to the official end of summer September 22nd. First day of fall on the 23rd is looking seasonal so far. Of course, with hurricane season reaching its peak season, eyes on the Atlantic ocean and Gulf of Mexico for changes to long forecast trends.

THURSDAY

Off & on showers all day. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Some dry times, sct. PM showers. Highs in the upper 70s

SATURDAY

Dry start, sct showers PM. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY

Sun & clouds. Sct. showers at times. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

Sunshine returns, cooler. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY

Building clouds, hit and miss showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers and t-storms. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

Sun & clouds. Iso. AM shower east. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine and comfy. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine and cool. Highs in the 70s.