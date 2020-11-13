Gold Star Remembrance and Honor Tree displayed in Greenbrier County

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Local Gold Star Families want to make sure their loved ones are never forgotten. They decorated their first remembrance tree at the City National Bank in Rainelle. This is one of six remembrance trees across the state.

Gold Star families were able to decorate the tree by adding flags in honor of their loved ones who did not return home. Emma Michelinie, Co-chairman of L.Z. Rainelle WV Veterans Reunion, said this tree will help people remember the soldiers who were lost in battle.

“But beyond that you can’t. So this is our part in trying to cushion that pain and ensure them that we are not going to forget,” Michelinie said.



People also brought Christmas cards to donate to Gold Star Families.